Usher’s STD Settlement: Trending Topics

In today’s Trending Topics Big Tigger defers to Radar Online as it (and other media outlets) are reporting that Usher reached an agreement out of court to pay a woman $1.1 million because he allegedly gave her herpes.

It’s part of what Tigger describes as “a shocking expose” on the married R&B superstar. In it, the unnamed celebrity stylist says she “feels that her health and body have been ruined, and she has suffered severe emotional distress and has been extremely depressed…knowing there is no cure.”

Though this settlement happened Dec. 28, 2012 – again, according to Radar Online – “it brings no joy” to Tigger, he said, to discuss the subject just surfacing today.