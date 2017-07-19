Daughter And Dad Speak On The Latest R. Kelly Situation: The Ryan Report

July 19, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
The latest allegations against R. Kelly seem to have as many layers as the R&B superstar’s “In The Closet” series had chapters.

First, in this morning’s Ryan Report, Ryan Cameron shared that the father of one of the young women supposedly being held against their will welcomed Kelly’s threat to challenge him legally for the salacious claims.

“I’m waiting on you, file the lawsuit,” Tim Savage said. “File it. [So] everybody can see your dirty laundry.”

But here’s the twist: “according to TMZ,” Ryan said, “the dad took her to go live with R. Kelly.”

Maybe that’s why Savage’s daughter Joycelyn is taking dad on: “I would like to direct this message to my family, but especially my dad. Dad, you know everything that’s going on,” she insists in a video post. “You need to stop. Because right now I am fed up with everything that you are doing. You are embarrassing me and the whole entire family. I am happy where I’m at and [with] the people that I’m around.

“I can’t believe you even went this far.”

