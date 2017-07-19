Casting Call for 7/19 – 26 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office
Casting TaylorMade
“OPEN CALL & PARTY”
(Mid – Summer’s Eve “White Party w/a Splash of RED*)
* Get FREE ADMISSION w/promo code: TaylorFree
* Red Carpet, Pictures taken, Raffle w/Great Prizes
* Enter Casting TaylorMade’s database for their Multiple Upcoming Projects.
* When: This Saturday – July 22nd 6:00 – 10pm
* Where: Havana Club, 3112 Piedmont Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA. 30305
Casting TaylorMade
“The Gospel of Kevin” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Seeking FRESH FACES)
* Men/Women to portray Texas Town folks – All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Texas Town folk” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Untitled Upcoming Project” (Netflix) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Seeking FRESH FACES)
* Men/Women w/a certain character look – to portray “Spooky & Creepy” types.
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Spooky or Creepy type” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
(Casting Multiple Projects)
“MILITARY – OPEN CALL”
* Holding an in-person open Casting Call for any Active or Former Military personnel.
* When: This Thursday (July 20th) /TOMORROW 11:00am – 5:00pm
* Where: Residence Inn Atlanta – Buckhead
2960 Piedmont Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA. 30305
Tammy Smith Casting
“The 15:17 to Paris” (Film) projects1@TSCasting.com
(Clint Eastwood Project)
* Male Military Types who are very good at “Ping Pong” (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs
* Put “Ping Pong” in subject line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Untitled Upcoming Project” (Film) EcaTVextras@gmail.com
* In Shape Men & Women w/legit Firearms Experience.
* PLEASE…list your experience w/firearms in your submission email.
* Put “Firearm” in subject line.
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” July Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “Casting Call” in subject Line
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* In Shape – Latino Men & Women 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Court TV/Season 5)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: Thur November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience
Hylton Casting
“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (New Court TV Show)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: Thur September 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/
Central Casting Georgia
“MacGyver” (TV) macatl@centralcasting.com
* Seeking Men & Women w/experience as a “Casino Style Card Dealer/Croupier”
* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older
* Put “Casino Dealer” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“MacGyver” (TV) macatl@centralcasting.com
* Seeking Men & Women w/a “Middle Eastern” look 18yrs & Older
* Put “Middle Eastern” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: http://www.CentralCasting.com
WyldSideMedia
(New TV Show)
* Seeking “High School Bakers” who are Creative in the Kitchen for New Show
* Compete w/other students on a Team of 4 to win a Major Grand Prize!!
* If you’re imaginative, have skills & a passion for baking – we want to hear from you!
* Submit on your own, or with a team of 4 (Minimum age is 15yrs)
* Send submission to: http://www.Highschoolbakers.castingcrane.com
* Go to: TeenBakers@Wyldsidemedia.com for more details