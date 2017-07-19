Casting Call for 7/19 – 26 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office

Get the latest street closings for filming in Atlanta by clicking the button below:

.

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@cbsradio.com

To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:

.

Casting TaylorMade

“OPEN CALL & PARTY”

(Mid – Summer’s Eve “White Party w/a Splash of RED*)

* Get FREE ADMISSION w/promo code: TaylorFree

* Red Carpet, Pictures taken, Raffle w/Great Prizes

* Enter Casting TaylorMade’s database for their Multiple Upcoming Projects.

* When: This Saturday – July 22nd 6:00 – 10pm

* Where: Havana Club, 3112 Piedmont Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA. 30305

Casting TaylorMade

“The Gospel of Kevin” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking FRESH FACES)

* Men/Women to portray Texas Town folks – All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Texas Town folk” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Untitled Upcoming Project” (Netflix) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking FRESH FACES)

* Men/Women w/a certain character look – to portray “Spooky & Creepy” types.

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Spooky or Creepy type” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

(Casting Multiple Projects)

“MILITARY – OPEN CALL”

* Holding an in-person open Casting Call for any Active or Former Military personnel.

* When: This Thursday (July 20th) /TOMORROW 11:00am – 5:00pm

* Where: Residence Inn Atlanta – Buckhead

2960 Piedmont Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA. 30305

Tammy Smith Casting

“The 15:17 to Paris” (Film) projects1@TSCasting.com

(Clint Eastwood Project)

* Male Military Types who are very good at “Ping Pong” (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs

* Put “Ping Pong” in subject line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Upcoming Project” (Film) EcaTVextras@gmail.com

* In Shape Men & Women w/legit Firearms Experience.

* PLEASE…list your experience w/firearms in your submission email.

* Put “Firearm” in subject line.

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” July Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject Line

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* In Shape – Latino Men & Women 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Court TV/Season 5)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

Hylton Casting

“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (New Court TV Show)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur September 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/

Central Casting Georgia

“MacGyver” (TV) macatl@centralcasting.com

* Seeking Men & Women w/experience as a “Casino Style Card Dealer/Croupier”

* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* Put “Casino Dealer” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“MacGyver” (TV) macatl@centralcasting.com

* Seeking Men & Women w/a “Middle Eastern” look 18yrs & Older

* Put “Middle Eastern” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: http://www.CentralCasting.com

WyldSideMedia

(New TV Show)

* Seeking “High School Bakers” who are Creative in the Kitchen for New Show

* Compete w/other students on a Team of 4 to win a Major Grand Prize!!

* If you’re imaginative, have skills & a passion for baking – we want to hear from you!

* Submit on your own, or with a team of 4 (Minimum age is 15yrs)

* Send submission to: http://www.Highschoolbakers.castingcrane.com

* Go to: TeenBakers@Wyldsidemedia.com for more details