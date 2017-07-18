HIV Status In 1-Minute: Watch Maria Boynton Get Tested

There was more going on Saturday than just cars, bikes, and entertainment at the V103/WAOK Car & Bike Show. Hundreds of attendees learned, for free, their HIV status, thanks to the Fulton County Board of Health via its Test Atlanta mobile unit. Health Program manager Teresa Bell says they’re providing awareness about the 1-minute Insti HIV test because people are “highly impacted by HIV”. Approximately 1.2 million people in the U.S. have HIV, yet 1 in 5 do not know they have it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Bell says 162 people received the testing Saturday. “That is totally awesome”, said Bell, adding “I’m proud that we were able to make an impact, and there were no positives found today.” You can find out where to receive free HIV testing on the Fulton County Health and Wellness website.
There was more going on Saturday than just cars, bikes, and entertainment at the V103/WAOK Car & Bike Show. Hundreds of attendees learned, for free, their HIV status, thanks to the Fulton County Board of Health via its Test Atlanta mobile unit. Health Program manager Teresa Bell says they’re providing awareness about the 1-minute Insti HIV test because people are “highly impacted by HIV”. Approximately 1.2 million people in the U.S. have HIV, yet 1 in 5 do not know they have it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Bell says 162 people received the testing Saturday. “That is totally awesome”, said Bell, adding “I’m proud that we were able to make an impact, and there were no positives found today.” You can find out where to receive free HIV testing on the Fulton County Health and Wellness website.