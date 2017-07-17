Vic Mensa Survives Plane Crash in ‘Rage’ Video

By Abby Hassler

Vic Mensa dropped a new music video for his track “Rage” today (July 17), ahead of the release of his debut studio album, The Autobiography. The record will arrive July 28.

Related: Justin Bieber Adds Migos, Kehlani, Vic Mensa to North American Tour

In the video, Mensa uses a plane crash as an overt metaphor for his personal struggles with addiction and mental health. “Command, we’ve lost control/ The engine’s bound to crash,” Mensa raps in the opening lines.

Mensa wrote The Fader about the song and video, revealing, “This music video & song were done before the rest of the album was recorded, and really laid the foundation for the emotions that would become The Autobiography.”

Watch “Rage” here. Explicit lyrics.