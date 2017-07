I’m rolling in the brand new 2018 Audi Q5 from Audi Marietta! You’ve got to check out all the features in the amazingly fast and BEAUTIFUL Audi Q5. The Summer of Audi sale is on now, so you can go see my friends at Audi Marietta and get a new Audi just like mine!

Visit AudiMarietta.com or go see them at 1715 Cobb Parkway in Marietta and tell them your girl Ramona Debreaux sent you!