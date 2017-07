Previously available only on Tidal, the streaming company JAY-Z co-owns, “4:44” video is now open for everyone to view on YouTube. Watch below.

Related: Beyoncé Shares First Photo of Carter Twins

In excess of eight minutes, the video is a contrast of powerful, haunting and tender images woven together to tell a powerful story of love lost, mistakes, redemption, and forgiveness, with JAY-Z opening up to fans in a way that’s instantly endearing.

Viewer discretion is advised.