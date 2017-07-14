Beyonce Reveals The Twins: The Ryan Report

Once again, the focus of seemingly all of pop culture is on The Carters.

The same day Jay-Z (born Sean Carter) puts tickets on sale to his “4:44” tour, his wife Beyonce one-ups him by posting the first picture of their two new babies, Sir and Rumi.

And if you look closely – as Ryan Cameron apparently did in today’s Ryan Report – it appears the Instagram image is set in “that place that they were renting for $400,000 a month,” he guessed.

“This is a picture that will set your mood for the whole weekend,” added Jarard J, in while Wanda Smith recovers from surgery. “It looks like it’s a painting. Perfect.”

Meanwhile, Ryan thinks he might know the origin of Rumi’s name: “It’s a delicious restaurant on Roswell Road. They have fava beans and this lamb kebob…”

(Rumi’s Kitchen on Roswell Road, you say what?)