So, “Transformers” star Shia LaBeouf is claiming he wants to make a real-life changes.

The actor was arrested over the weekend in Savannah, and charged with obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, according to police.

Now, not only has he apologized, the long-troubled LaBeouf “said he hopes he’s hit bottom,” Big Tigger reported in today’s Trending Topics.

Related: And In Other Troubling Celebrity Happenings, Locally – Maia Campbell

“I’m deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it,” LaBeouf posted on Twitter. “My outright disrespect for authority is problematic, to say the least and completely destructive to say the worst.”

“I’ve been struggling with my addiction publicly for too long and I’m actively taking steps towards securing my sobriety.”

Curiously enough though, Tigger added, “despite that vow he was back on set at the movie he’s working on in Savannah, Georgia. So I guess after he’s finished working, then he’ll check himself in.”