Frank Ski’s Spicy Bloody Mary with Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits

Bloody Marys are definitely the ultimate brunch cocktail! There’s nothing like that spicy, savory kick on a weekend morning to get you back on your feet. Sure, you can waste half of your day running around to get all the ingredients necessary to make your own mix, or you can pick up a delicious Bloody Mary…in a can!

Ingredients:

Cutwater Spirits Spicy Bloody Mary made with Fugu Vodka

Method:

Pour it in a glass or drink it straight out of the can! No one will judge you!

Garnish:

Lemon wedge, stuffed olive, lime wedge, celery stalk

Glass:

Champagne trumpet or a mason jar or anything else in between

Grab these ingredients from your friends at Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits! Find your nearest location here: http://www.towerwinespirits.com/