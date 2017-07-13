Frank Ski’s Beermosa Cocktail with Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits

If you can’t have a mimosa, would you even go to brunch? Hey it’s Frank Ski and I’ve got a great twist on a classic summer drink that you’re going to love! Surprise your friends and family with a beermosa cocktail next weekend!
Ingredients:
• 2 oz champagne
• 2 oz tart beer (like a Berliner Weisse, but don’t be afraid to experiment!)
• Orange juice
• 2-4 dashes of your favorite bitters
Method:
Combine chilled champagne, beer and orange juice in a glass and top with a few dashes of bitters
Garnish:
Orange slice
Glass:
Rocks glass
Grab these ingredients from your friends at Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits! Find your nearest location here: http://www.towerwinespirits.com/