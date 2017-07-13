RAMONA DEBREAUX'S DAY PARTY IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE DJ BOOTH |

Frank Ski’s Beermosa Cocktail with Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits

July 13, 2017 10:27 AM
Filed Under: Summer Sipper Series

If you can’t have a mimosa, would you even go to brunch?  Hey it’s Frank Ski and I’ve got a great twist on a classic summer drink that you’re going to love!  Surprise your friends and family with a beermosa cocktail next weekend!

Ingredients:
• 2 oz champagne
• 2 oz tart beer (like a Berliner Weisse, but don’t be afraid to experiment!)
• Orange juice
• 2-4 dashes of your favorite bitters

Method:
Combine chilled champagne, beer and orange juice in a glass and top with a few dashes of bitters

Garnish:
Orange slice
Glass:
Rocks glass

 

Grab these ingredients from your friends at Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits!  Find your nearest location here: http://www.towerwinespirits.com/

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live