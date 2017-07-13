‘Conor McGregor Has Doubled Down On His Racist Taunts’ : The Ryan Report

“There’s already a kind of volatile situation between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather,” Ryan Cameron forebodingly began today’s Ryan Report.

And before we get into this particular McGregor matter, Ryan continued, we absolutely have to take into consideration things like Mayweather “wearing his sombrero, and having fights on Cinco de Mayo – [then] coming into the ring kind of like, ‘whatever!’ ”

But as the two promote their Aug. 26 fight at roving press conferences (with one tonight in Brooklyn and the last one Friday in London), Ryan has come to this conclusion: “Conor McGregor has doubled down on his racist taunts.”

“I want you to sing it to me,” the UFC superstar snarled at yesterday’s verbal sparring session. “And I want you to dance for me. You sing it. You dance. Dance for me boy!”

And that was in between halfway calling the undefeated boxer illiterate, and a pimp. “Fifty strippers on his payroll,” McGregor yelled, referring to Mayweather’s adult entertainment club. “At least Rob Kardashian only had one. He has 50!”

“I’m concerned that in Vegas there’s going to be a whole lot of problems happening,” added Jarard J, in while Wanda Smith recovers from surgery. “In terms of McGregor supporters coming and then Floyd supporters there – and who knows if it’s not going to turn into a big fight because of the whole racial thing.”

“They go into each little town and stir up racial stuff and then they leave,” Ryan noted. “Or Conor McGregor does that.”

“I’m telling you man,” Jarard warned, “there’s gonna be ramifications; and I hope they’re not extreme.”