Reed Advice To Successor “Don’t Blow The Budget”: Maria Boynton Reports

Close to a dozen contenders are vying to replace Mayor Kasim Reed as the leader of Atlanta. The race is in November 2017. For his successor, Mayor Reed has this advice: Don’t blow the budget. “The City of Atlanta is in the best financial condition it’s been in 40 years. It has Double A+ credit. We’re able to do these things without raising property taxes, without raising water rates for the entire time that I’ve been Mayor.” Reed points to a number of other successes adding “we were able to do these things because the city isn’t broke.”

As for what he’ll do once he has left office, Reed says, “I’m definitely going to practice law. I loved being an attorney before I was Mayor.”

Former President Barack Obama is who Reed names as his role model when it comes to how he’ll spend his final months in office. “He worked hard every single day until the last day that he was in office. So, in my own small way, I’m going to try to replicate that behavior.”

Mayor Reed's Planned Destination When He's Done Leading Atlanta?