THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Reed Advice To Successor “Don’t Blow The Budget”: Maria Boynton Reports

July 12, 2017 1:17 PM By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: ATLANTA GA, mayor kasim reed, president Barack Obama, race for mayor

Close to a dozen contenders are vying to replace Mayor Kasim Reed as the leader of Atlanta. The race is in November 2017. For his successor, Mayor Reed has this advice: Don’t blow the budget. “The City of Atlanta is in the best financial condition it’s been in 40 years. It has Double A+ credit. We’re able to do these things without raising property taxes, without raising water rates for the entire time that I’ve been Mayor.” Reed points to a number of other successes adding “we were able to do these things because the city isn’t broke.”

boynton and reed 2017 2 Reed Advice To Successor Dont Blow The Budget: Maria Boynton Reports

File photo of Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed talking with CBS Radio Atlanta’s Maria Boynton. (Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)

As for what he’ll do once he has left office, Reed says, “I’m definitely going to practice law. I loved being an attorney before I was Mayor.”

Former President Barack Obama is who Reed names as his role model when it comes to how he’ll spend his final months in office. “He worked hard every single day until the last day that he was in office. So, in my own small way, I’m going to try to replicate that behavior.”

More from Maria Boynton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live