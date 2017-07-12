‘4:44’ Adding Up To Be Jay-Z (And Rap) At Their Most Mature And Revelatory: The Ryan Report

One of the popular things about Beyonce‘s “Lemonade” is that it sparked all of this speculation, while what compels about Jay-Z‘s “4:44” is it leaves no doubt.

Not only does he flat-out apologize for cheating on the title track, the “Footnotes” (as he calls) to the album include frank discussions from the hip-hop mogul, actor/activist Jesse Williams, comedian Chris Rock and more about their relationships with women.

Music’s power couple – at least at first, Jay-Z concedes – “wasn’t totally built on 100% truth.” And tearing down what he’d constructed with Beyonce to craft it properly was “the hardest thing I’ve ever done. Most people…we’re not willing to put ourselves through that. Most people give up.”

“I was in a relationship for 13 years. Thirteen real years,” Williams continues. “And all of a sudden [expletives] are writing think pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship – like the most painful experience I’ve had in my life, like the person I’ve loved with all of my heart – that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I worked with was cute.”

“It’s unbelievable,” Ryan Cameron declared in today’s Ryan Report. “This [is] gonna come back tomorrow in #Situations, I know.”