V for Life Presents AquaPole Boxing with Let’s Move Fitness

Are you tired of the same workouts and routines? If so, try something new and refreshing!  Join V-103 and Let’s Move Fitness for a free 60 minute AquaPole Boxing session! This innovative class, combines the benefits of water resistance with the fun and energy of cardio boxing. This lively aerobic workout combines strength training with self-defense motions.… And since we’re about that FIT life, everyone who attends will be entered into an onsite drawing to WIN A TRIP FOR TWO to the CLOUDLAND CANYON ADVENTURE AUGUST 4 – 6, 2017 courtesy of the Georgia Conservancy! SPACE IS LIMITED so register HERE today!

