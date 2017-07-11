Floyd Mayweather: ‘While Everyone Is Counting My Money And Assuming The Worst…’ The Ryan Report

Floyd Mayweather may have a 49-0 record in the ring but his next opponent is TRULY undefeated.

No, not UFC superstar Conor McGregor; but the IRS, period.

According to the Internal Revenue Service – Ryan Cameron reported – Mayweather “can not pay off his 2015 tax liability until he gets his money from the Aug. 26 fight against Conor McGregor.”

But like the defensive force he is, the boxer was up this morning and contesting that assertion on social media as quickly as people were calling the self-proclaimed Floyd “Money” Mayweather FRAUD.

“Believe half of what you see and none of what you hear,” he posted to his 15.8 million followers on Instagram. “While everyone is counting my money and assuming the worst,

these are are the facts… Uncle Sam received $26 million from me in 2015! What else could they possibly want?”

“Bottom line, everybody just wants to be a part of the ‘Money May’ show – including the IRS. That’s fine. You can crunch numbers all day, but in the end my empire is rock solid and intact. Now Calculate That!”