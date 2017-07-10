Today’s Tip On Appreciating Women, From T.I. : The Ryan Report

July 10, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under: blac chyna, Jarard J, Rob Kardashian, Ryan Cameron, T.I., The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, The Ryan Report, Wanda Smith

This whole Rob Kardashian/Blac Chyna thing has gotten to the point that no less than “Good Morning America” is having Chyna on the air in an hour to talk about why she sent a video to Rob of her in bed with another man; while a man rumored to have cheated on his now-estranged wife  – T.I.continues offering advice about relationships to Rob.

You figure out what’s more puzzling…

Related: Rob Kardashian’s Blac Chyna Revenge Porn – And What K. Michelle Has To Say About It!

Ryan Cameron and Jarard J certainly tried, as they replayed some of the more decipherable admonitions from the rapper/actor: “Don’t tell women’s business,” T.I. said, presumably referring to Kardashian claiming that Chyna told him she had a threesome with T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

“It’s in poor character,” he continued. “Our secrets are sacred.”

“I agree, good work Tip,” Jarard applauded in today’s  Ryan Report. “That’s some punk stuff right there.”

More from Ryan Cameron
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live