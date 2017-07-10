‘In The House’ Star In Serious Trouble: Trending Topics

July 10, 2017 4:30 PM By Big Tigger
Filed Under: big tigger, ll cool j, Maia Campbell, The Big Tigger Show, trending topics

Film and television actress Maia Campbell made her way onto many a phone’s small screen over the weekend as a video surfaced of her “seemingly high, rambling on about wanting some crack.”

Campbell – “who has battled substance abuse before in her life,” Big Tigger noted in today’s Trending Topics – once appeared in TV’s “South Central” and “In The House.” Now in this video, she appears to be offered condoms or crack in Atlanta.

The person who posted the video went on to try to justify doing so, Tigger said, claiming “y’all wouldn’t be mad if I posted a white actress.”

Campbell’s “In The House” co-star LL Cool J reportedly reached out via Twitter. “Rumor is,” Tigger added, “she has been found and is currently safe.

“We’ll keep Maia Campbell in our prayers.”

