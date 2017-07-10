Why You’re Spotting A Lot Of Cows At Chick-fil-A

Dress like a cow, get free chicken.

It’s that simple Tuesday, as participating Chick-fil-A restaurants across the county welcome the return of Cow Appreciation Day; an “udderly” silly way of celebrating those grammar-challenged “Eat Mor Chikin Cows” spotted on TV commercials and billboards.

All you have to do is make or buy a cow costume (or “cow apparel”), wear it into Chick-fil-A anytime between opening and 7 p.m., and get a free entree.

It’s been going on 13 years now, and is STILL something surprising to see if you just happen to stumble into your nearby store for some nuggets; and walk out checking the calendar. (Halloween?!)

– Sonia Murray, CBS Local