What Being Mad At Blac Chyna May Have Cost Rob Kardashian, Now: The Ryan Report

Just yesterday K. Michelle was applauding Blac Chyna for being relatively quiet on social media as ex Rob Kardashian “had his own little bitter breakdown.”

(Well, if by “quiet” she meant “posting pictures of different men in bed with her – at [Rob’s] house,” Ryan Cameron qualified in today’s Ryan Report).

Anyway, it seems that “quiet” may could be the preamble to the storm to come. “It is illegal to post explicit photos of someone in order to exact revenge or cause distress,” Ryan continued. And Chyna’s attorney told people.com “I’m exploring all legal remedies and protections available

to my client at this time, in an attempt to best advise her on how she may want to proceed.”