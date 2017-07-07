THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

What Being Mad At Blac Chyna May Have Cost Rob Kardashian, Now: The Ryan Report

July 7, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under: blac chyna, Cynthia Bailey, Real Housewives of Atlanta, RHOA, Rob Kardashian, Ryan Cameron, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, Wanda Smith

Just yesterday K. Michelle was applauding Blac Chyna for being relatively quiet on social media as ex Rob Kardashian “had his own little bitter breakdown.”

(Well, if by “quiet” she meant “posting pictures of different men in bed with her – at [Rob’s] house,” Ryan Cameron qualified in today’s Ryan Report).

Related: K. Michelle Weighs In On Rob Kardashian’s “Revenge Porn”

Anyway, it seems that “quiet” may could be the preamble to the storm to come. “It is illegal to post explicit photos of someone in order to exact revenge or cause distress,” Ryan continued. And Chyna’s attorney told people.com “I’m exploring all legal remedies and protections available
to my client at this time, in an attempt to best advise her on how she may want to proceed.”

More from Ryan Cameron
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live