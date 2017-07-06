Rob Kardashian’s Blac Chyna Revenge Porn: The Ryan Report

As social media STILL reels from all Rob Kardashian has said about and shown of apparent ex Blac Chyna, ladies and gentlemen, let’s let the ALWAYS unabashed K. Michelle weigh in!

(And a-hem, Rob, unlike what T.I. and Snoop Dogg had to say, you may actually need to hear this. Especially the part about Dream…)

Related: Rob Kardashian Stars In ‘The Messiest Trending Topics I Done Ever Seen’

Here goes: “He’s whining. It’s too much,” the R&B singer/reality show star/entrepreneur said during today’s Ryan Report. “That’s still the mother of your child. Why are you showing her body parts? Regardless of anything, that is the mother of your daughter.”

“You’re supposed to be the man of the situation,” continued Michelle, one of many fellow celebs who have weighed in since Kardashian retaliated after Chyna’s alleged cheating. “He’s going through his own little bitter breakdown.”