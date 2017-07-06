Kenya Moore’s Ultimatum: Trending Topics

OK – It’s quickly getting to the point were you might have to wear a coverall and gloves before you click on Big Tigger‘s Trending Topics, lately. As “the messiness knows no boundaries.”

How else would you qualify – after nine seasons! – “Real Housewives of Atlanta” wanting its cast to show and prove that they’re actually wives?!

Well that’s reportedly what’s happening with Kenya Moore – who again, reportedly married onetime banker Marc Daly. “Problem is, Marc doesn’t want to be on the show,” Tigger said. “He married her, not the show. [And] allegedly he has big problems with the way ‘RHOA’ portrays black men.”

Kenya’s take: “She waited 46 years for a loving relationship – which she now has – and she don’t want to mess it up.”

RHOA’s supposed retort: “Put Marc on the show or we’re gonna put you out!”

And finally, Tigger, you say what? “You’ve been looking for a man forever, now you’re not gonna share your man?!”