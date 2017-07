Meek Mill and Yo Gotti were supposed to kick off their joint tour yesterday (July 5) but that didn’t happen.

According to a new report from XXL, a representative from Roc Nation (who manages Meek) says the tour has been postponed.

No official reason has been given for the delayed dates, and there is no word yet on if and when they will be rescheduled.

Neither Meek nor Gotti have commented publicly.