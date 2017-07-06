JAY-Z Reveals ‘4:44’ Bonus Tracks, Gives ‘O.J.’ Video Wide Release

By Abby Hassler

Universal Music confirmed today (July 6) that physical copies of JAY-Z’s 4:44 album will include three additional bonus tracks for fans to enjoy. The new tracks are “Adnis,” Blue’s Freestyle/We Family” and “ManyFacedGod” featuring James Blake.

Related: JAY-Z’s ‘4:44’ is Certified Platinum, Already

JAY-Z’s album producer No I.D. already told Rolling Stone more music would arrive after the record dropped on Tidal last week. Young Guru already revealed the track “Adnis” would appear on the extended album cut.

In addition to the bonus tracks, JAY-Z made his “The Story of O.J.” animated music video available to everyone, not just Tidal subscribers today (July 6). The video highlights traditional racist cartoon depictions of black people, as the cartoon Jay confronts landmarks of the country’s racist past.

Watch “The Story of O.J.” here. Warning: Explicit lyrics.