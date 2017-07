A father and four of his children are dead after a horrendous stabbing. A fifth child, a girl, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.



Gwinnett County police say it happened on Emory Lane in Loganville. The suspect is identified as the wife/mother of the family. Police also say that the children were under age 10. The father was in his mid 30s. The male victim and the female suspect were parents to all the children.