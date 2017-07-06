Boy Shot In Southeast Atlanta

Atlanta police are looking for a suspect in the shooting of a 12 year old boy. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where was listed in critical condition. APD says the shooting happened in a unit of some apartments on Confederate Avenue. They are trying to determine if the shooting was an accident or intentional.



The boy was reportedly with a 20 year old at the time of the shooting. People at the scene after the incident were held for questioning. Police are looking for anyone who left the scene, calling them “persons of interest”.