THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Boy Shot In Southeast Atlanta

July 6, 2017 10:12 AM By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: APD, boy shot, confederate avenue

Atlanta police are looking for a suspect in the shooting of a 12 year old boy. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where was listed in critical condition. APD says the shooting happened in a unit of some apartments on Confederate Avenue. They are trying to determine if the shooting was an accident or intentional.

boy shot confed ave 3 Boy Shot In Southeast Atlanta

APD were on the scene of a shooting on Confederate Avenue. A boy was shot. (Photo courtesy of @cbs46mark)


The boy was reportedly with a 20 year old at the time of the shooting. People at the scene after the incident were held for questioning. Police are looking for anyone who left the scene, calling them “persons of interest”.

More from Maria Boynton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live