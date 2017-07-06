Boil Your Water Atlanta

Residents of Atlanta are being told to boil their water, one minute past a rolling boil, before using it. According to the Department of Watershed Management, the advisory was issued after a power outage at the Hemphill High Service Pump Station. Officials say the outage caused a temporary loss of pressure to the drinking water system from the Hemphill Water Treatment Plant.



The areas named in the advisory are downtown Atlanta to the south including South Fulton County, east to Moreland Avenue and west of downtown. The areas of Cabbagetown, Edgewood, Old Fourth Ward, West End, and Peoplestown are included, as are Reynoldstown, Mechanicsville, Summerhill, Edgewood,Avon Avenue and South Fulton County.