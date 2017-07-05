Rob Kardashian Stars In ‘The Messiest Trending Topics I Done Ever Seen’

Rob Kardashian‘s posts would have been bad enough all by themselves.

It started with “a dude here from Atlanta” (Big Tigger‘s words) who (Rob’s words) “posted a pic in the same bed [Blac] Chyna and I made our baby in, in the house that I paid for [in] that robe I probably paid for.”

“I probably spent a million alone in the last two months – 90K on necklaces; 70K on a watch; that Ferrari you pretend

you got yourself.”

Related: ‘He Say. She Say. Three Way?!’

Kardashian “went on and on and on and on,” Tigger said in today’s Trending Topics. “Even put up the video of Chyna’s $100,000 surgery to get everything fixed – as much as they could.”

But wait – “clean up on aisle four!” – Snoop Dogg weighed in: “Man he knew what he was getting into when he got her. She is what she is … Blac Chyna just did what she’s supposed to do –

seen a sucker and she licked it.”

Then, “T.I. jumped up in the comments.”

“Just hold on to this ‘L,’ kiss your kid and cut your losses and move on,” he advised.

But apparently Kardashian just could not: “Since T.I. want to chime in on the business that don’t concern him, let’s talk about the threesome you had with Chyna and your baby mama Tiny!”

Whew! By the time this was all over, Tigger deemed it “the messiest Trending Topics I done ever seen!”