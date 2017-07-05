NeNe Leakes’ Negotiating With Networks 101 (Specifically Directed To One Joseline Hernandez) The Ryan Report

On the last “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta“-related episode involving Joseline Hernandez, the self-appointed “Puerto Rican Princess” claimed to have quit VH1’s hit reality show, and a montage of her erratic behavior that concluded the season finale ended wondering aloud if she would show up for the reunion that starts Monday.

Well, thanks to social media, we don’t have to wait those five days to see where Hernandez’s head is at. Now she’s saying show creator Mona Scott-Young owes her $150,000!

“Stop trying to showcase me as this crazy person,” she posted on Instagram Live (and Ryan Cameron interpreted on today’s Ryan Report). “You’re upset because I’m no longer your monkey.”

“We’re gonna go to court behind this,” Hernandez continued. “Judge Mathis, holla at me.”

Actually, lucky for her, reality show veteran NeNe Leakes was in the studio AND holding court while Wanda Smith was away on vacation Wednesday.

And “Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s” original/returning co-star had this sage advice to share: “No shade to anybody, this is just NeNe Leakes’ opinion,” she began.

“You need a good team around you and good friends around you.

They need to be talking to you and you do not need to air your dirty laundry out on social media. You can not fight these

networks. They are way bigger than you. You need to fight it behind close doors, and privately.

“These networks can do a lot of things,” Leakes reiterated. “They can really hurt your future career. So my advice would be to never do that.”