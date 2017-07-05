Joey Bada$$ Drops 3 New Tracks

Statik Selektah produced "Love Is Only a Feeling," "Too Lit" and "500 Benz" July 5, 2017 5:18 PM
By Abby Hassler 

Joey Bada$$ dropped three new tracks today: “Love Is Only a Feeling,” “Too Lit” and “500 Benz.” Statik Selektah produced each track.

The “Love Is Only a Feeling” song samples a 2015 song by the same name from Homeshake, which is a solo project of Peter Sagar who used to play guitar for Mac DeMarco, according to Pitchfork. These three new tracks follow his second studio album, All-Amerikkkan Bada$$, which arrived earlier this year.

Listen to the three tracks below.

