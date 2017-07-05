Casting Call will return Wednesday July 26th – Until then, take advantage of these ongoing opportunities

Atlanta Film Office
Get the latest street closings for filming in Atlanta by clicking the button below:Follow @atlfilment
.
Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@cbsradio.com
To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:
.
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” July Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “Casting Call” in subject Line
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
WyldSideMedia
(New TV Show)
* Seeking “High School Bakers” who are Creative in the Kitchen for New Show
* Compete w/other students on a Team of 4 to win a Major Grand Prize!!
* If you’re imaginative, have skills & a passion for baking – we want to hear from you!
* Submit on your own, or with a team of 4 (Minimum age is 15yrs)
* Send submissions to: Highschoolbakers.castingcrane.com
* Go to: TeenBakers@Wyldsidemedia.com for more details
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Court TV/Season 5)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: Thur November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience
Hylton Casting
“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (New Court TV Show)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: Thur September 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/
Casting TaylorMade
“The Gospel of Kevin” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Seeking FRESH FACES)
* Male & Female – Regular Folks – All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Modern Day Guy, or Girl” in subject line