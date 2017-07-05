Casting Call will return Wednesday July 26th – Until then, take advantage of these ongoing opportunities

Atlanta Film Office

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” July Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject Line

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

WyldSideMedia

(New TV Show)

* Seeking “High School Bakers” who are Creative in the Kitchen for New Show

* Compete w/other students on a Team of 4 to win a Major Grand Prize!!

* If you’re imaginative, have skills & a passion for baking – we want to hear from you!

* Submit on your own, or with a team of 4 (Minimum age is 15yrs)

* Send submissions to: Highschoolbakers.castingcrane.com

* Go to: TeenBakers@Wyldsidemedia.com for more details

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Court TV/Season 5)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

Hylton Casting

“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (New Court TV Show)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur September 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/

Casting TaylorMade

“The Gospel of Kevin” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking FRESH FACES)

* Male & Female – Regular Folks – All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Modern Day Guy, or Girl” in subject line