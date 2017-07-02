Gospel News: The Clark Sisters Reacts To Jay-Z’s “Family Feud”

July 2, 2017 10:50 AM

Congratulations goes out to Jay-Z. His newly released album, 4:44, has taken social media by storm. Now did you know that the legendary group, The Clark Sisters, are also on the album? Their classic song, “Ha Ya (Eternal Life),” was sampled on the track, “Family Feud.” Take a listen to the original track…

The Clark Sister’s song “Ha Ya (Eternal Life).”

Over the weekend, Karen Clark Sheard took to social media to express her appreciation for the feature.

In her video below, she says “Wow!!! Who would’ve thought this phenomenal Artist would use our songs. Thank you Jay Z & Beyonce.”

Now even though Karen Clark Sheard seems excited about the track, does it go against the standard of allowing a secular artist to use profanity on a gospel song? Leave your comments below.

 

