Ramona DeBreaux’s No Bake Berries & Cream Pie with Wayfield Foods

You’ve got to try this easy, delicious, light, refreshing creme pie for your summer block parties! Maybe the best part about this recipe is there is NO SUGAR ADDED! That’s right, all the sweetness in this desert comes from all the yummy berries we’re going to use. Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what’s on sale…and remember…eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!
INGREDIENTS
Pie Crust (if you don’t feel like baking this yourself, store bought is fine!)
8oz Lite Whipped Cream
1 container Strawberries
1 container of Blueberries
Blackberrys (if they have them in stock)
Vanilla extract
1 package of Cream Cheese
Directions:
Beat Cream Cheese, Whipped Cream and teaspoon of Vanilla Abstract together until light and fluffy
Dollop filling into Ready Made Pie Crust- directly into the middle, careful not to break crust
Spread mixture to fill crust
Refrigerate for 10 minutes to set filling
Garnish the pie with fresh fruit of your choice
Serve within 3 days
Grab these ingredients from your friends at Wayfield Foods!