Ramona DeBreaux’s No Bake Berries & Cream Pie with Wayfield Foods

INGREDIENTS

Pie Crust (if you don’t feel like baking this yourself, store bought is fine!)

8oz Lite Whipped Cream

1 container Strawberries

1 container of Blueberries

Blackberrys (if they have them in stock)

Vanilla extract

1 package of Cream Cheese

Directions:

Beat Cream Cheese, Whipped Cream and teaspoon of Vanilla Abstract together until light and fluffy

Dollop filling into Ready Made Pie Crust- directly into the middle, careful not to break crust

Spread mixture to fill crust

Refrigerate for 10 minutes to set filling

Garnish the pie with fresh fruit of your choice

Serve within 3 days

