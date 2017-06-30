Kirk & Rasheeda’s Million-Dollar Agreement: Trending Topics

If you believe what’s being reported in today’s “Messy, Messy, Messy Love & Marriage Edition” of Trending Topics, apparently even cheating and creating a child outside of a very public, 18-year-marriage can be forgiven for a price.

Or at the least, the problems that causes can be willingly played out with the cameras rolling. (Again, for a large fee).

“An alleged credible source confided to SandraRose.com that [‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta‘s’] Kirk and Rasheeda Frost agreed to the storyline involving Kirk’s outside baby weeks before it played out in front of the cameras.”

“Apparently the power couple pulled down a million dollars to air out their dirty laundry,” Big Tigger said. (And here some were thinking “it seemed all too contrived when [the mother of the child, Jasmine Washington] popped up on ‘Love & Hip Hop ATL. But DNA results came back this week and revealed that Kirk is the father of an infant boy named Kannon”).

“Again – this is all alleged, and according to a source. We’ll see if it’s really true.”