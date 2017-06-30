Kirk & Rasheeda’s Million-Dollar Agreement: Trending Topics

June 30, 2017 4:30 PM By Big Tigger
Filed Under: big tigger, kirk frost, lhhatl, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, love and hip hop atlanta, Rasheeda, The Big Tigger Show, trending topics

If you believe what’s being reported in today’s “Messy, Messy, Messy Love & Marriage Edition” of Trending Topics, apparently even cheating and creating a child outside of a very public, 18-year-marriage can be forgiven for a price.

Or at the least, the problems that causes can be willingly played out with the cameras rolling. (Again, for a large fee).

Related: Kirk Frost’s DNA Test Results Are In… The Ryan Report

“An alleged credible source confided to SandraRose.com that [‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta‘s’] Kirk and Rasheeda Frost agreed to the storyline involving Kirk’s outside baby weeks before it played out in front of the cameras.”

“Apparently the power couple pulled down a million dollars to air out their dirty laundry,” Big Tigger said. (And here some were thinking “it seemed all too contrived when [the mother of the child, Jasmine Washington] popped up on ‘Love & Hip Hop ATL. But DNA results came back this week and revealed that Kirk is the father of an infant boy named Kannon”).

“Again – this is all alleged, and according to a source. We’ll see if it’s really true.”

More from Big Tigger
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live