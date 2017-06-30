Jay-Z’s Long-Awaited Answer To Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’: The Ryan Report

Four years after his last CD, Jay-Z has released an album fans have been waiting on at least since Beyonce‘s April 2016 single-handed reconsideration of her and the genre she’s dominated, “Lemonade.”

Both projects are believed to be glimpses into the real-life troubles of arguably the most powerful couple in entertainment.

Related: 5 Best Songs on JAY-Z’s ‘4:44’

And as Ryan Cameron summed up in today’s Ryan Report, “the only person who’s not going to be happy with [‘4:44’] is Eric Benet.” Which is an interesting conclusion given the hip-hop mogul seems to span the gamut in subjects, taking on Kanye West in the very first track, Al Sharpton and Bill – make that PILL Cosby (his words) – O.J. Simpson, the whole Future/Ciara/Russell Wilson situation and even, mostly, himself.

Then again, none of them may forever be used as an adjective, as Jay-Z does in “Kill Jay-Z”: “You almost went Eric Benet. Let the baddest girl in the world get away… Never go Eric Benet.”

Meanwhile, this just in from the maligned R&B singer – courtesy of the imagination of Ryan: “Eric Benet said he would do something but he took his shoes off already.” (Ba-dum-bum).