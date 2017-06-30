Frank Ski’s Water-Meli Cocktail with Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits

Are you the king or queen of the BBQ? Serve up a round (or two!) of my Water-Meli cocktails and the whole neighborhood will be talking about your bartending skills. Cool, refreshing watermelon, a nice splash of citrus and a topper of ginger beer really take this classic vodka sour to the next level! Make this one for your next day party!
Ingredients:
• 1 1/4 oz vodka
• 2 oz fresh watermelon juice
• 1/2 oz fresh squeezed lime juice
• Ginger beer
Method:
Combine vodka, watermelon and lime juices in glass with ice.
Stir to combine.
Top with ginger beer and serve.
Garnish:
Watermelon slice
Glass:
I used a coupe, but feel free to use a rocks or a collins glass! Whatever you have on hand works!
Grab these ingredients from your friends at Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits! Find your nearest location here: http://www.towerwinespirits.com/