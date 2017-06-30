Frank Ski’s Water-Meli Cocktail with Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits

Are you the king or queen of the BBQ? Serve up a round (or two!) of my Water-Meli cocktails and the whole neighborhood will be talking about your bartending skills. Cool, refreshing watermelon, a nice splash of citrus and a topper of ginger beer really take this classic vodka sour to the next level! Make this one for your next day party!

Ingredients:

• 1 1/4 oz vodka

• 2 oz fresh watermelon juice

• 1/2 oz fresh squeezed lime juice

• Ginger beer

Method:

Combine vodka, watermelon and lime juices in glass with ice.

Stir to combine.

Top with ginger beer and serve.

Garnish:

Watermelon slice

Glass:

I used a coupe, but feel free to use a rocks or a collins glass! Whatever you have on hand works!

