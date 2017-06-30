Frank Ski’s Rosé Picks for the Summer with Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits

Okay, we’ve all been there! Getting ready to head to the pool or to a festival, you grab the cooler, the ice, the bottles of rosé….wait, you can’t bring glass to so many places where a cold glass of wine would be PERFECT. My friends at Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits will have you ready to enjoy your favorite summer wines wherever you go!

First up, we have the Underwood Rosé from Oregon. This one is really great! Plenty of bubbles and notes of strawberry, fruit cocktail and tart cherry are sure to please!

Then, give an Alloy Rosé from California a shot. This one has notes of watermelon and peach that will be perfect for your next picnic or tailgate.

Grab these delicious rosés from your friends at Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits! Find your nearest location here: http://www.towerwinespirits.com/