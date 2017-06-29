Vic Mensa Drops ‘OMG’ Music Video Featuring Pusha T

By Abby Hassler

Vic Mensa dropped the music video for his single “OMG” featuring Pusha T today (June 29). The track is a standout number from his newly released capsule, The Manuscript.

Directed by Shomi Patwary and Vic Mensa, the visual features appearances from Joey Purp, Smoko Ono, Towkio, Hollywood Holt, GLC, Mano, KAMI, Young Chop and Papi Beatz.

Mensa’s full-length debut will arrive later this summer.

The clip is currently a Tidal exclusive, but watch a preview of “OMG” here.