Cleared Of Murdering Former Cop Jessie Murray Sees Responsibility To Speak To “My Black Brothers”

June 29, 2017 5:23 PM By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: davis-bozeman law, jessie murray

Civil Rights attorney Mawuli Davis says, “We had the truth, community, and a team of young people who were committed to working around the clock in defense of Jessie’s life.” He attributes all those factors to the outcome of the criminal case against his client. It was 3 years ago that now-38 year old Jessie Murray was charged with shooting and killing former Forest Park, Georgia, police officer Nathan Adams. It happened during a fight between Murray, Adams, and several other men who were described as being drunk.

jessie murray with blood photo Cleared Of Murdering Former Cop Jessie Murray Sees Responsibility To Speak To My Black Brothers

Jessie Murray stands next to a picture taken of him 3 years ago, on February 16, 2014. He’d been arrested after his gun fired and claimed the life of Nathan Adams. (Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)


Wednesday, Murray pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony. The murder charges were dropped. He could receive probation.

