Cleared Of Murdering Former Cop Jessie Murray Sees Responsibility To Speak To “My Black Brothers”

Civil Rights attorney Mawuli Davis says, “We had the truth, community, and a team of young people who were committed to working around the clock in defense of Jessie’s life.” He attributes all those factors to the outcome of the criminal case against his client. It was 3 years ago that now-38 year old Jessie Murray was charged with shooting and killing former Forest Park, Georgia, police officer Nathan Adams. It happened during a fight between Murray, Adams, and several other men who were described as being drunk.



Jessie Murray Talks About What It Means To Still Be Free

Maria Boynton Maria Boynton was named anchor of CBS Radio Atlanta V-103’s morning news broadcasts in July of 2014. She joined WVEE following 20 years of covering presidential campaigns, and the Georgia General Assembly for several years. Her experience... More from Maria Boynton

Wednesday, Murray pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony. The murder charges were dropped. He could receive probation.