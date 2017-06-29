BET Awards Get An ‘L’ In Ratings: The Ryan Report

Here we are four days after the show aired, and all people are still talking about is what happened before or after the BET Awards – which is why this may not be much of a surprise.

“BET can put a spin on it, but the awards show took a hit,” Ryan Cameron said in today’s Ryan Report.

This year’s ratings were down 19% from a record 2016 in the key 18 to 49 demographic.

Related: BET Awards Good, Bad And WTF?!

“I thought the performances this year were great,” he continued.

So what – or who – do he and Wanda Smith seem to think was the problem? The hostess, comedian/actress Leslie Jones.

“Leslie’s not gonna be back,” Ryan predicted. “I think she was just too amped for the show.”