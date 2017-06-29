BET Awards Get An ‘L’ In Ratings: The Ryan Report

June 29, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under: BET, BET Awards, Leslie Jones, Ryan Cameron, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, The Ryan Report, Wanda Smith

Here we are four days after the show aired, and all people are still talking about is what happened before or after the BET Awards – which is why this may not be much of a surprise.

“BET can put a spin on it, but the awards show took a hit,” Ryan Cameron said in today’s Ryan Report.
This year’s ratings were down 19% from a record 2016 in the key 18 to 49 demographic.

Related: BET Awards Good, Bad And WTF?!

“I thought the performances this year were great,” he continued.

So what – or who – do he and Wanda Smith seem to think was the problem? The hostess, comedian/actress Leslie Jones.

“Leslie’s not gonna be back,” Ryan predicted. “I think she was just too amped for the show.”

More from Ryan Cameron
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live