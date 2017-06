BET Awards Get An ‘L’ In Ratings: The Ryan Report

Here we are four days after the show aired, and all people are still talking about is what happened before or after the BET Awards Рwhich is why this may not be much of a surprise.

“BET can put a spin on it, but the awards show took a hit,” Ryan Cameron said in today’s Ryan Report.

This year’s ratings were down 19% from a record 2016 in the key 18 to 49 demographic.

Related: BET Awards Good, Bad And WTF?!

“I thought the performances this year were great,” he continued.

So what Рor who Рdo he and Wanda Smith seem to think was the problem? The hostess, comedian/actress Leslie Jones.

“Leslie’s not gonna be back,” Ryan predicted. “I think she was just too amped for the show.”