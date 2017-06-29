‘Good For [21] Savage. Amber Rose, What The Hell?!’ – Trending Topics

Today’s Trending Topics includes good news on two fronts for rapper 21 Savage – but it still ends with a “What the hell?!”

Big Tigger explains: Since his appearance on ESPN’s “Highly Questionable” earlier this year, Savage has been “memed and characterized as a super-villain. Now art is imitating life as the Savage Mode rapper voices a super villain version of himself in a new animated series.

The web series, “The Year 2100,” is set in the future and the artist born Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph says he’s “excited to bring this cartoon villain to life for my fans to see a new side of me.”

First episode: “His evil plot to control the world with his music.

“That’s gonna be hilarious,” Tigger said. “I can’t wait to see it.”

Meanwhile, what can’t he believe he’s seen? TMZ’s footage of Savage and model/multimedia-personality Amber Rose holding hands and possibly on a date.

“Good for Savage. Amber Rose – what the hell?!”