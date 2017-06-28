Kirk Frost’s DNA Test Results Are In…The Ryan Report

THE storyline of this season of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” is whether Rasheeda‘s husband Kirk Frost impregnated a dancer – and The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith has been paying as close attention to it as you have to give co-star Joseline Hernandez to understand her.

” ‘Was it a publicity stunt? Were they [just trying to] get some viewers’ ” Ryan wondered aloud. But when the dancer (Jasmine), the boyfriend she shares and her son visited the studio, “we came to the conclusion that she’s not making this up.”

“We were looking at her face!” Wanda began; “waiting on the lie,” Ryan concluded.

Well now Hollywoodlife.com and Sandra Rose are reporting that Frost’s DNA test results are in, and he is the father. It will be announced on the reunion show.

“I want to know now what will Rasheeda do?! Wanda said. “Call me girl.”