DeJ Loaf Drops Daydreamy Music Video ‘No Fear’

By Abby Hassler

DeJ Loaf has released the music video for her latest single “No Fear.” The track is her first official single since her 2015 EP #AndSeeThatsTheThing.

In the video, DeJ daydreams in her bedroom, only to unlock inner magical powers and end up in a variety of colorful dreamscapes, complete with animations and mobile beds.

Related: Dej Loaf and Kodak Black Drop ‘All I Want for Christmas’

“Growing up, I used to daydream in my bedroom about everything from love to my career to traveling the world,” she explained. “The video sort of reflects that joyful feeling of going from daydreaming to realizing my dreams. My new album is a personal journey and I hope my fans enjoying riding along with me.”

Watch “No Fear” below.