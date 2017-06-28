Casting Call for 6/28 – 7/5 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office

Cab Casting

“Step Up” (TV) StepUpExtras@gmail.com

* Men/Women party goers for a “Street Party” scene (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs

* Shoots: This Friday June 30th

* Put “Street Party” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“MacGyver” (TV) macatl@centralcasting.com

* Seeking Men & Women w/a “Middle Eastern” look 18yrs & Older

* Put “Middle Eastern” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“MacGyver” (TV) macatl@centralcasting.com

* Seeking Male & Female w/a Cuban/Latino look 18yrs & Older

* ALSO NEED – Cuban type Vehicles – Colorful Cars from around “1960”.

* Put “Cubans, or Cuban Car” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

WyldSideMedia

(New TV Show)

* Seeking “High School Bakers” who are Creative in the Kitchen for New Show

* Compete w/other students on a Team of 4 to win a Major Grand Prize!!

* If you’re imaginative, have skills & a passion for baking – we want to hear from you!

* Submit on your own, or with a team of 4 (Minimum age is 15yrs)

* Send submissions to: Highschoolbakers.castingcrane.com

* Go to: TeenBakers@Wyldsidemedia.com for more details

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” June Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject Line

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Curvy Asian and Multi-Racial (Asian) Women 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Tammy Smith Casting

“The 15:17 to Paris” (Film) projects1@TSCasting.com

(Clint Eastwood Project)

* Seeking: Men & Women w/Real Military (Especially Air Force personnel) 18 – 30yrs

* Please submit ASAP and submit photos wearing YOUR UNIFORM.

* Put “Military” in subject line

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Court TV/Season 5)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

Hylton Casting

“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (New Court TV Show)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur September 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Halt & Catch Fire” (TV) Hcfextras4@gmail.com

(Period Show)

* LOTS Vehicles from the Early 1990’s

* Put “90’s Vehicle” in subject line.

Casting TaylorMade

“The Gospel of Kevin” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking FRESH FACES)

* Male & Female regular folks – All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Modern Day Guy, or Girl” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

(Casting Multiple Projects)

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(BUSINESSMEN AND WOMEN)

* Seeking office-ready Men & Women – Submit pics wearing a Business Suit…a PLUS

* MUST possess a corporate business presence and style in your submission.

* All Ethnicities – 25 – 55yrs

* Shoots: July 4th, 5th, and/or 6th — Please include your availability in your submission.

* Put “SALARY” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

(Casting Multiple Projects)

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(NATIONAL GUARDS for FATHOM)

* Men/Women w/Real National Guard/Military experience (All Ethnicities) 18 – 45yrs

* Please list your Real-Life experience in your submission.

* Shoots: July 6th & July 20th — Must be available BOTH DAYS

* Also MUST be available for a paid fitting on June 28th, 29th, or 30th

* Put “NATIONAL GUARD” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

(Casting Multiple Projects)

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(HIGHLY TRAINED DOG & OWNER for FATHOM)

* Seeking a highly trained Medium to Medium-Large sized Dog

* Please list any formal training or schooling that your dog has had, if any.

* Shoots: Friday June 30th

* Put “PUPPY LOVE” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

(Casting Multiple Projects)

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(OFFICE VISITORS)

* Seeking Men & Women to portray Visitors at an Office Building

* All Ethnicities – 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Tuesday July 4th

* Put “OFFICE VISITOR” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

(Casting Multiple Projects)

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(ASIAN BUSINESSMEN)

* Seeking Clean Cut/Polished Asian Business Men (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Please submit your photos wearing a Suit, Sports Coat or Casual Business Attire.

* Shoots: Wednesday July 5th

* Put “COMMISSION” in subject line.