Casting Call for 6/28 – 7/5 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office
Get the latest street closings for filming in Atlanta by clicking the button below:Follow @atlfilment
.
Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@cbsradio.com
To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:
.
Cab Casting
“Step Up” (TV) StepUpExtras@gmail.com
* Men/Women party goers for a “Street Party” scene (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs
* Shoots: This Friday June 30th
* Put “Street Party” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“MacGyver” (TV) macatl@centralcasting.com
* Seeking Men & Women w/a “Middle Eastern” look 18yrs & Older
* Put “Middle Eastern” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“MacGyver” (TV) macatl@centralcasting.com
* Seeking Male & Female w/a Cuban/Latino look 18yrs & Older
* ALSO NEED – Cuban type Vehicles – Colorful Cars from around “1960”.
* Put “Cubans, or Cuban Car” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
WyldSideMedia
(New TV Show)
* Seeking “High School Bakers” who are Creative in the Kitchen for New Show
* Compete w/other students on a Team of 4 to win a Major Grand Prize!!
* If you’re imaginative, have skills & a passion for baking – we want to hear from you!
* Submit on your own, or with a team of 4 (Minimum age is 15yrs)
* Send submissions to: Highschoolbakers.castingcrane.com
* Go to: TeenBakers@Wyldsidemedia.com for more details
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” June Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “Casting Call” in subject Line
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* Curvy Asian and Multi-Racial (Asian) Women 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com
Tammy Smith Casting
“The 15:17 to Paris” (Film) projects1@TSCasting.com
(Clint Eastwood Project)
* Seeking: Men & Women w/Real Military (Especially Air Force personnel) 18 – 30yrs
* Please submit ASAP and submit photos wearing YOUR UNIFORM.
* Put “Military” in subject line
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Court TV/Season 5)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: Thur November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience
Hylton Casting
“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (New Court TV Show)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: Thur September 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Halt & Catch Fire” (TV) Hcfextras4@gmail.com
(Period Show)
* LOTS Vehicles from the Early 1990’s
* Put “90’s Vehicle” in subject line.
Casting TaylorMade
“The Gospel of Kevin” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Seeking FRESH FACES)
* Male & Female regular folks – All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Modern Day Guy, or Girl” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
(Casting Multiple Projects)
Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(BUSINESSMEN AND WOMEN)
* Seeking office-ready Men & Women – Submit pics wearing a Business Suit…a PLUS
* MUST possess a corporate business presence and style in your submission.
* All Ethnicities – 25 – 55yrs
* Shoots: July 4th, 5th, and/or 6th — Please include your availability in your submission.
* Put “SALARY” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
(Casting Multiple Projects)
Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(NATIONAL GUARDS for FATHOM)
* Men/Women w/Real National Guard/Military experience (All Ethnicities) 18 – 45yrs
* Please list your Real-Life experience in your submission.
* Shoots: July 6th & July 20th — Must be available BOTH DAYS
* Also MUST be available for a paid fitting on June 28th, 29th, or 30th
* Put “NATIONAL GUARD” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
(Casting Multiple Projects)
Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(HIGHLY TRAINED DOG & OWNER for FATHOM)
* Seeking a highly trained Medium to Medium-Large sized Dog
* Please list any formal training or schooling that your dog has had, if any.
* Shoots: Friday June 30th
* Put “PUPPY LOVE” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
(Casting Multiple Projects)
Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(OFFICE VISITORS)
* Seeking Men & Women to portray Visitors at an Office Building
* All Ethnicities – 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: Tuesday July 4th
* Put “OFFICE VISITOR” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
(Casting Multiple Projects)
Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(ASIAN BUSINESSMEN)
* Seeking Clean Cut/Polished Asian Business Men (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Please submit your photos wearing a Suit, Sports Coat or Casual Business Attire.
* Shoots: Wednesday July 5th
* Put “COMMISSION” in subject line.