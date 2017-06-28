B4i “BATTLE FOR INDEPENDENTS” INDEPENDENT ARTIST SHOW SHOWCASE

Join Greg Street and V-103, Wednesday, July 5th at Coaxum’s Seafood Spot for The B4i “Battle 4 Independents.” See eight of Atlanta’s top independent artists battle for supremacy and a chance to perform at the V-103 car and Bike Show!

Greg Street will be broadcasting LIVE from 6pm – 10pm as LucciBoi, Windsor Jones, TO Green, Goodongas Clip Monstar, Runway Richy, Geovonni Chevelle and Bobby Jae battle for a spot at the 2017 Car and Bike show. Featuring special guests Joe Green and T-Baby Event Talent Scout, this is your chance to get your favorite independent artist major exposure at V-103’s biggest event of the summer!