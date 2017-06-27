THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW FROM THE LAWRENCEVILLE BOYS & GIRLS CLUB V-103 is broadcasting live from the Summer Rec Center Takeover at the Lawrenceville Boys & Girls Club, 382 Stone Mountain Street| LISTEN TO THE BIG TIGGER SHOW LIVE

The Truth About Ricky Bell’s Hairline: The Ryan Report

June 27, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under: bbd, Bell Biv DeVoe, new edition, ricky bell, Ryan Cameron, scalp micropigmentation, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, The Ryan Report, Wanda Smith

As if the Xscape reunion, the many Migos “exchanges” and whatever that was going on with Tamar Braxton and her neck weren’t enough to talk about after Sunday’s BET Awards– as Ryan Cameron put it – “black Twitter’s going off on Ricky Bell’s hairline.”

“Saying, ‘What in the hell is going on? Is that Bigen or what? What was going on?’ There was just meme after meme after meme” following Bell and his fellow groupmates, New Edition‘s acceptance of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“People did not know that Ricky has a YouTube video where he underwent scalp micropigmentation, which is a tattoo that gives you a permanent hairline.”

In which, Bell explains: “When I was losing hair, what we would do is we would put in this product. It’s a dye. It’s called Bigen. And we would use topic to try to cover up light spots. And it was just really messy…It would get all over the pillows. I would have to wash it out every night, then redo it every day; especially for stage.

“But this right here, it’s like it’s so smooth,” Bell continued, almost sounding like an infomercial. “Honestly, like personally, it’s definitely given me more confidence. I don’t have to wear a hat all the time. I feel cool in the summertime. And I don’t want to wear that baseball cap. It’s like, I can just take a shower, right, wash my hair, let the water run all over my head. And it feels good.”

