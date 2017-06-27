Desiigner Drops ‘Life’ Featuring Gucci Mane

By Hayden Wright

Desiigner teams up with Gucci Mane on his new song “Life,” which follows recent releases like “Outlet,” “Thank God I Got It,” “Up” and Mura Masa’s “All Around the World.” On “Life,” Desiigner raps about living on the edge while succeeding in the rap game.

Gucci lends his rhymes and delivery to the track, which features a slick piano line. Over the chorus, Desiigner boasts about all the “real life s—” he faces day-to-day, from haters and rivals to topping his own triumphs.

