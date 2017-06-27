Atlanta HBCU Alumni Celebrates 10th Year Of Running For Scholarships

When the Atlanta HBCU Alumni Alliance started its 5K Run/Walk a decade ago, there were only 250 participants. Now, the organization, that has provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarship funding for colleges and universities, boasts a whopping 3,000 runners in 2017.

For more information, go to the Atlanta HBCU Alumni Alliance Website.

View the photo gallery and then listen to my interview with the founders of the Atlanta HBCU Alumni Alliance.



Atlanta HBCU Alumni Alliance Run/Walk 2017 (Photo courtesy of Atlanta HBCU Alumni Alliance)

Atlanta HBCU Alumni Alliance Founders Dan Ford and James Devine On How It All Started