DJ Khaled Storms 2017 BET Awards with Quavo, Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper

By Hayden Wright

DJ Khaled’s “I’m the One” is currently sitting at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and he joined Migos’ Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne to perform it live at the BET Awards. The quartet of superstars was short one Justin Bieber—but his hook was looped in via the PA system.

Chance was still riding high from his one-two punch of Best New Artist and Humanitarian Award wins. Khaled brought his characteristic high spirits to the performance and closed his set with a plug for his new album Grateful.

“This my best work! I did it for my son! When I say ‘Asahd,’ you say ‘Khaled!’ Asahd!”

The crowd dove headfirst into his call-and-response for Asahd, who’s credited as a producer on Grateful.

“Go get my album—this is my biggest album,” he added during the BET aftershow. “It’s my son’s first album—it’s my 10th album.”