BET Awards Good, Bad And WTF?! The Ryan Report

The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith had do much to say about last night’s BET Awards that instead of their usual Good, Bad & Ugly recap Wanda thought Sunday’s three-and-a-half-hour-PLUS ceremony should be renamed The Good, Bad and WHAT THE %#@*&?!

Wanda explains – started with her “good”: “I was so happy to see Xscape! Oh my God they looked amazing.

“Bad was Maxwell,” she continued. “Is it something you need to tell us? Please tell us, cause your doing A LOT! My ugly was Tamar [Braxton‘s] hair. I couldn’t. It’s just too much.”

“I wanted to give her a scrunchie. Put it in a ponytail.”

Ryan – Round Two: “The fact that Chris Brown performed knowing he had a restraining order to me was the good; because [the ex-girlfriend who has the order] Karrueche [Tran] came on right after Chris Brown went off. So he knows how to party, he also knows how to exit!”

“The bad was that Tamar was lip syncing and Trey Songz wasn’t,” Ryan said. “He looked like he didn’t want to be there at all.”

Finally, Motown fans consider yourself warned – “My ugly? I saw Master P in the audience with a

doo rag on, and then I rewound the TV and it was Stevie Wonder! Why are they doing that to Stevie Wonder‘s money? They don’t want to shave his head so now they put a doo rag on him?! This is unbelievably sad.”